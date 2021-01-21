Waunakee woman arrested for alleged fourth OWI

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Middletom Police arrested a 42-year-old Waunakee woman early Wednesday morning for her alleged fourth Operating While Intoxicated offense.

According to a release issued by police, officers responded to a report of sounds of a vehicle crash in the 2400 block of Park St. in the City of Middleton.

The caller reported that the vehicle left the scene and upon officers arrival they found fresh tire tracks in the snow in a residential yard and damage to a mailbox, officers say. A few minutes later, officers located the vehicle matching the description given by the caller and stopped the vehicle.

Officers identified the driver as Brie Straseskie. She displayed signs of impairment by alcohol and admitted to drinking alcohol, officers say.

Straseskie performed field sobriety tests and was subsequently arrested and tentatively charged with Fourth Offense Operating While Intoxicated, which is a felony. She was also issued a citation for hit and run to property adjacent to the roadway.

