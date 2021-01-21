Winter’s Coldest Time Getting Warmer

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - This is climatologically the coldest time of year for much of the country. The West usually has its coldest days early in the winter season. In the Southeast, the cold peak often comes a little later—early January—whereas in the Northeast and Great Lakes regions, the coldest days do not typically come until mid to late January. Differences in topography, latitude and proximity to large bodies of water all play a role in the climate of individual areas. Here is southern Wisconsin, we are in our coldest stretch of weather with average highs into the middle 20s and overnight lows into the lower teens. By months end, temperatures will start their upward progression.

However, due to climate change, the coldest days of winter are losing their chill across the country. Our partners at Climate Central analyzed 244 locations across the country, the average temperatures they recorded on what is their coldest period of days during the year, and how those temperatures have trended over the past fifty years. The coldest days are warming up for much of the country, especially in the Northeast, Southeast and Alaska. Overall, 83% (203) of the 244 cities analyzed recorded an increase in the average temperature of their coldest stretch of days. The cities with the largest increases are Juneau (15.4℉), Dothan (12.9℉), and Bluefield (12.5℉). In Madison, we have seen average temperatures during our coldest stretch increase by 4.1 degrees since 1970.

The western part of the country sees it's coldest air in December with areas east of the Rockies in January. Parts of the Great Lakes, like Michigan, don't see the coldest air of the year until February. (WMTV)

When the list of climate change impacts includes worsening wildfires, more frequent flooding and harder-hitting hurricanes, warming winters seems like one of the least intimidating. In fact, some folks may welcome warmer winters if they mean reduced heating bills, ice-free roads and, while we continue to face the pandemic, an easier way to socialize safely outside. However, losing winter cold does come with important consequences.

Warmer temperatures mean that more winter precipitation is falling as rain instead of snow—impacting the Northeast and ski areas in the mountainous Southeast in particular and posing an outsized threat to smaller, rural communities which depend on winter sports tourism. A report by Protect Our Winters found that winter recreation was worth $20.3 billion to the U.S. economy during the 2015-16 season, and that ‘low snow years’ meant as many as 17,400 lost jobs. The Climate Impact Lab found that climate change is expected to shrink the ski season by several weeks in the next two decades.

Drought has again spread across almost half of the contiguous U.S. It is particularly extreme in the western United States, where the shrinking snowpack dries out the landscape and affects freshwater supplies for residential, commercial and agricultural uses. Not only are farmers vulnerable to worsening drought conditions in some areas, but several important fruit crop yields are diminishing due to insufficient stretches of cold weather. Of further consequence to crop yields but also to human health is the persistence of insect pests, including ticks and mosquitoes. Mosquitoes are known to have a high mortality rate at temperatures below 50°F. In a recent analysis, we found that mosquito-friendly days are increasing at 64% of the sites analyzed across the country.

