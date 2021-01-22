Advertisement

6 in 10 older Americans don’t know how to get vaccine

By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
(CNN) – There’s plenty of uncertainty about the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Kaiser Family Foundation reports about 60% of older Americans aren’t sure where or when they can get their vaccinations.

Researchers say the respondents felt “frustrated,” “confused” and “angry” about the situation.

This comes as the Biden administration hopes to have 100 million vaccinations given within the president’s first 100 days.

The findings are based on more than 1,500 people interviewed Jan. 11 – Jan. 18.

