Active Weekend: Cold & Snowy

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Saturday and Sunday are both First Alert Days. Bitter cold is followed up by a 2-4″ snowfall for much of southern Wisconsin. Before then, high-pressure will keep the sky clear for the remainder of Friday & early Saturday. Overnight lows will fall close to 0°F and in many cases, a few degrees below-zero. Although winds will be light, a wind chill could dip to as low as -10°F early Saturday.

The sky remains clear for the first part of Saturday before clouds roll in ahead of the snow. The approaching weather system will fight the dry air that’s in place. Snow showers begin late Saturday and continue overnight into Sunday. Southern Wisconsin will pick up between 2-4″ of snowfall. Lower totals are expected farther SE - thanks to the influence of Lake Michigan. Farther North - expect 3-6″.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for much of central and portions of south-central Wisconsin. The advisory takes effect Saturday afternoon and continues until 9 a.m. Sunday.

Temperatures moderate next week - approaching the average territory of the lower-mid 20′s. A developing low in the south-central Plains passes south of the NBC 15 viewing area late Monday into Tuesday. Another heavy snowfall takes place near and south of the state line. We’ll be watching for changes in the position of that system. Expect another snowfall closer to the state line at the beginning of the week.

Outside of another quick snowfall Wednesday, the remainder of the week appears quiet - with high pressure taking over. Highs will remain near or above-average into the weekend.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.