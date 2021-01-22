City of Beloit declares snow emergency

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Beloit has declared a snow emergency Friday that starts Saturday night, meaning residents must move their cars off of city streets.

According to a news release, the snow emergency will begin at 8 p.m. Saturday until 3 p.m. Sunday.

Residents may move their vehicles into a driveway or any approved off-site parking lot.

Beloit Public Works director Laura Pigatti Williamson said that street crews are counting on residents to clear the streets of their cars, so that they can clear the snow.

“Our plow drivers work all day and all night to keep our community’s roads safe for travel – please help them out by moving your vehicle during the snow emergency,” Pigatti Williamson said.

The Beloit Police Department or other code enforcers will ticket, or even tow, vehicles who violate the city ordinance.

Residents can park in the following lots:

Krueger Park Upper (Hackett Street at House Street): East Lot

Krueger Golf Course (1611 Hackett St.): South Lot

Wootton Park (4th Street at Maple Avenue): Entire Lot

Rotary Center (1220 Riverside Drive): Between Designated Signs

Jones Pavilion at Riverside Park (access via Portland Avenue): Entire Lot

Heritage View Parking Lot at 627 Pleasant: Between Designated Signs

Third Street (South Lot): West Side of Lot Along Fourth St.

Third Street (North Lot): North End of Lot Between Designated Signs

Ironworks (Fourth Street): Center Area Between Designated Signs

West Grand Avenue Lot (229 W. Grand Ave.): Center Area Between Designated Signs

Telfer Park (2100 Cranston Road): South East Area Between Designated Signs

