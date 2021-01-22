Cold Today and Saturday; Snow Likely Saturday Night and Sunday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An active weekend is expected as far as weather is concerned. Today we will see plenty of sunshine, but with the passage of a cold front yesterday evening, temperatures will be well below average. Highs today will be in the teens with lows tonight dipping below zero. Wind chills will be near 10 degrees below zero early tomorrow.

On Saturday temperatures are expected to warm into the low 20s ahead of our next weather system. Low pressure will pass to the north of here Saturday night and early Sunday. The cold front associated with that low will generate snowfall late Saturday afternoon, Saturday night, and Sunday morning.

2 to 4 inches of snow is expected across southern Wisconsin. Most of it will fall Saturday night and Sunday morning. (wmtv weather)

Accumulation will range fro 2 to 4 inches across most of southern Wisconsin by the time the snow ends Sunday morning. With the cold temperatures, the snow will be very light and fluffy.

Cold temperatures, below zero wind chills, and accumulating snow during the weekend have led to the issuance of First Alert Days on Saturday and Sunday. (wmtv weather)

Temperatures will continue to moderate through Sunday and highs will be slightly above average in the upper 20s. NBC15 meteorologists have pegged both Saturday and Sunday as First Alert Weather Days due to the cold and snow.

