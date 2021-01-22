Advertisement

Deputies arrest Middleton woman accused of Oklahoma homicide

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 6:55 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Middleton woman Thursday who is accused of homicide in Oklahoma.

The Wagoner County, Oklahoma Sheriff’s Office called Dane County detectives, according to a news release, asking for help to identify and locate their suspect.

Sheriff’s deputies took Kore D. Adams, 59, into custody Thursday afternoon during a traffic stop.

Deputies noted that there were warrants out for Adams’ arrest for alleged murder in the first degree- deliberate intent and desecration of a corpse.

Adams is currently being held in the Dane County Jail, deputies said.

