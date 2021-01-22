Advertisement

DOA asks for public input on 7th Congressional District redistricting

The deadline to register for public comment is 5 p.m. Jan. 26.
The Governor's administration says it's working to make sure Wisconsin's congressional maps are...
The Governor's administration says it's working to make sure Wisconsin's congressional maps are redrawn in a non-partisan way through the People's Maps Commission.(WEAU)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 7:20 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The People’s Maps Commission asked the public for their input Thursday on redistricting Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional District.

The state Department of Administration announced that the commission will hold a virtual public hearing at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 28 to focus on the 7th District, but all Wisconsinites are welcome to join.

According to a news release, this will be the fifth hearing in a series of at least eight meetings. The DOA said that the hearing will include testimonies from subject matter experts and allow residents to share how they have been affected by legislative redistricting.

The commission encouraged people to share their ideas for how Wisconsin can achieve fair maps.

The deadline to register for public comment is 5 p.m. Jan. 26. The DOA added that each person will have three minutes to speak.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested after reportedly driving his car up the stairs of the Wisconsin State Capitol building
File image
U.S. Supreme Court receives bomb threat, not evacuated
Wisconsin will open COVID-19 vaccines to everyone in the state over the age of 65 years old.
Wisconsin opens COVID-19 vaccinations to everyone over 65
Courtesy: Derek Townsend
Poynette mother who gave birth while in a coma, fighting COVID-19, out of the ICU
Logan Kruckenberg-Anderson
16-year-old accused of shooting newborn daughter, leaving her in a tree

Latest News

The Oval Office of the White House is newly redecorated for the first day of President Joe...
Pres. Biden’s swift action on climate change draws criticism and praise
The Clerk's Office is preparing for the 11,000 mail in ballots already requested
Madison City Clerks Office prepares Spring Primary absentee ballots
One City Elementary School students watch historic inauguration
Madison elementary school tunes in to historic inauguration
Stop gates are opened, but law enforcement still ready in case any unrest occurs
Heightened security in Madison on Inauguration Day