DOA asks for public input on 7th Congressional District redistricting

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The People’s Maps Commission asked the public for their input Thursday on redistricting Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional District.

The state Department of Administration announced that the commission will hold a virtual public hearing at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 28 to focus on the 7th District, but all Wisconsinites are welcome to join.

According to a news release, this will be the fifth hearing in a series of at least eight meetings. The DOA said that the hearing will include testimonies from subject matter experts and allow residents to share how they have been affected by legislative redistricting.

The commission encouraged people to share their ideas for how Wisconsin can achieve fair maps.

The deadline to register for public comment is 5 p.m. Jan. 26. The DOA added that each person will have three minutes to speak.

