Gov. Evers looks to hire law firm for potential PFAS lawsuits

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gov. Tony Evers is preparing to potentially sue companies responsible for PFAS contamination in Wisconsin.

His administration announced Friday that they are starting the selection process to hire an outside law firm. According to a news release, the firm will help the state evaluate their options in pursuing a legal battle against these companies.

Gov. Evers explained that PFAS have damaging effects to the ecosystem of Wisconsin, as well as the health of families across the state. PFAS are man-made chemicals found in a number of products, including fire-fighting foam.

“It is unacceptable and those companies responsible for the contamination of our land and water should be held accountable so we can move forward in cleaning up this pollution for the health and safety of our communities,” the governor said.

Gov. Evers did not specify which companies they would be targeting.

The announcement comes after the state Department of Natural Resources announced Thursday that elevated levels of PFAS have been found in Madison-area lakes.

Attorney General Josh Kaul and the Department of the Administration are also working on the hiring process.

Gov. Evers will make the final decision on choosing the law firm.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.