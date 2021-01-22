Advertisement

Gov. Evers looks to hire law firm for potential PFAS lawsuits

Foam present in Starkweather Creek in October shows elevated levels of PFAS.(Photo: WI DNR)
Foam present in Starkweather Creek in October shows elevated levels of PFAS.(Photo: WI DNR)(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gov. Tony Evers is preparing to potentially sue companies responsible for PFAS contamination in Wisconsin.

His administration announced Friday that they are starting the selection process to hire an outside law firm. According to a news release, the firm will help the state evaluate their options in pursuing a legal battle against these companies.

Gov. Evers explained that PFAS have damaging effects to the ecosystem of Wisconsin, as well as the health of families across the state. PFAS are man-made chemicals found in a number of products, including fire-fighting foam.

“It is unacceptable and those companies responsible for the contamination of our land and water should be held accountable so we can move forward in cleaning up this pollution for the health and safety of our communities,” the governor said.

Gov. Evers did not specify which companies they would be targeting.

The announcement comes after the state Department of Natural Resources announced Thursday that elevated levels of PFAS have been found in Madison-area lakes.

Attorney General Josh Kaul and the Department of the Administration are also working on the hiring process.

Gov. Evers will make the final decision on choosing the law firm.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested after reportedly driving his car up the stairs of the Wisconsin State Capitol building
File image
U.S. Supreme Court receives bomb threat, not evacuated
Wisconsin will open COVID-19 vaccines to everyone in the state over the age of 65 years old.
Wisconsin opens COVID-19 vaccinations to everyone over 65
FILE - In this Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, file photo, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., wears a...
Ga. Republican files articles of impeachment against Pres. Biden
Courtesy: Derek Townsend
Poynette mother who gave birth while in a coma, fighting COVID-19, out of the ICU

Latest News

Woman recycles sweaters and turns them into mittens
Woman recycles sweaters into mittens
Dane County Sheriff's Office
Woman wanted for Oklahoma murder arrested in Dane County
Middleton woman arrested in Oklahoma murder case
Middleton woman arrested in Oklahoma murder case
Ahlia is a teacher at Craig High School in Janesville and she has been an educator for eight...
Janesville educators get vaccinated against COVID-19
Janesville teachers get vaccinated against COVID-19
Janesville teachers get vaccinated against COVID-19