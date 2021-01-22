Advertisement

James, Lakers open long trip by beating Bucks 113-106

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34), center, drives to the basket against...
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34), center, drives to the basket against Brooklyn Nets forward Joe Harris during the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)(Adam Hunger | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 10:25 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — LeBron James scored a season-high 34 points as the Los Angeles Lakers opened a seven-game road trip with a 113-106 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Lakers shot 19 of 37 from 3-point range. James went 6 of 10. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was 7 of 10 and finished with 23 points.

Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo had 25 points, 12 rebounds and nine turnovers.

