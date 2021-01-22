James, Lakers open long trip by beating Bucks 113-106

MILWAUKEE (AP) — LeBron James scored a season-high 34 points as the Los Angeles Lakers opened a seven-game road trip with a 113-106 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Lakers shot 19 of 37 from 3-point range. James went 6 of 10. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was 7 of 10 and finished with 23 points.

Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo had 25 points, 12 rebounds and nine turnovers.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.