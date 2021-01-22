Advertisement

Janesville educators get vaccinated against COVID-19

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - At least 650 School District of Janesville employees were vaccinated by noon on Friday by Mercyhealth.

Doctors say it is a major milestone of the community, with more than half of the 1,300 district employees being vaccinated.

“That in-person learning is so important, so the value that we see in this vaccine goes well beyond just that teacher,” said Mercyhealth system director of Pharmacy Don Janczak. “It goes into the students and the community.”

Teachers were vaccinated through 5 p.m. Friday.

While they continue to get through Phase 1A, Mercyhealth also said it was reaching out to patients ages 75 and older to ensure every dose of the vaccine is used.

“Our goal is not to have vaccine in the freezer because it’s not effective in the freezer,” Janczak said.

These patients will be reached out to on their MyChart system to set up vaccination appointments.

