Advertisement

Jeff Co. Health Department vaccinates over 800 at clinic

Jefferson County Health Department launched its first COVID-19 vaccine clinics last week.
Jefferson County Health Department launched its first COVID-19 vaccine clinics last week.(Jefferson County Health Department)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 9:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON, Wis. (WMTV) - Jefferson County Health Department has been able to vaccinate over 800 people since launching their first COVID-19 vaccine clinic last week.

According to a news release, there have been 851 people vaccinated between Tuesday and Friday of last week.

The health department explained that they had planned to vaccinate 300 people over the course of two days, but were able to vaccinate more people.

The people who were vaccinated ranged from long-term care facility staff to police and other public safety personnel. Jefferson County also vaccinated small groups of school staff who were considered high-risk due to their exposure.

The department noted that recommendations for Phase 1B have not been published yet, but they will register those individuals under the plan as soon as it is published.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested after reportedly driving his car up the stairs of the Wisconsin State Capitol building
File image
U.S. Supreme Court receives bomb threat, not evacuated
Wisconsin will open COVID-19 vaccines to everyone in the state over the age of 65 years old.
Wisconsin opens COVID-19 vaccinations to everyone over 65
Courtesy: Derek Townsend
Poynette mother who gave birth while in a coma, fighting COVID-19, out of the ICU
Logan Kruckenberg-Anderson
16-year-old accused of shooting newborn daughter, leaving her in a tree

Latest News

The Madison Museum of Contemporary Art and its gift shop had several windows smashed or cracked.
State Street businesses begin to take boards down
Juneau, Sauk Co. building up plans for mass vaccine rollout
Juneau, Sauk Co. building up plans for mass vaccine rollout
Juneau, Sauk Co. building up plans for mass vaccine rollout
State Street businesses take down boards
State Street businesses take down boards