Jeff Co. Health Department vaccinates over 800 at clinic

JEFFERSON, Wis. (WMTV) - Jefferson County Health Department has been able to vaccinate over 800 people since launching their first COVID-19 vaccine clinic last week.

According to a news release, there have been 851 people vaccinated between Tuesday and Friday of last week.

The health department explained that they had planned to vaccinate 300 people over the course of two days, but were able to vaccinate more people.

The people who were vaccinated ranged from long-term care facility staff to police and other public safety personnel. Jefferson County also vaccinated small groups of school staff who were considered high-risk due to their exposure.

The department noted that recommendations for Phase 1B have not been published yet, but they will register those individuals under the plan as soon as it is published.

