Advertisement

Kindergartners stand in solidarity, inspired by swearing-in of Vice President Kamala Harris

By Ibrahim Samra
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - As former senator Kamala Harris stood up ready to be sworn in as the country’s first female, first black, and first Asian-American Vice President Wednesday, four South Bend kindergartners also stood up, hand-in-hand, in solidarity.

“We just put it on. We just wanted to have an educational moment and those girls just walked over, held hands, and I jumped over and I was like I had to take a picture of this. It was just so pure,” El Campito Child Development Center teacher Margaret Long says.

One of those little girls was Sara Hernandez Bastine and like her friends, she says her dreams are big, ”I want to be a teacher”, and bold just like her new vice president.

“Do you want to be like that one day?” Sara was asked. “Yes”, she firmly replied.

“It was awesome. It just shows how young students take in what we’re doing and it was just so pure. It was just them all by themselves taking in that moment together,” Long says.

The El Campito Child Development Center says turning on the inauguration was an opportunity to educate their students. However, after watching what these girls did together, on their own, it proved to be a teaching moment for everyone.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested after reportedly driving his car up the stairs of the Wisconsin State Capitol building
File image
U.S. Supreme Court receives bomb threat, not evacuated
Wisconsin will open COVID-19 vaccines to everyone in the state over the age of 65 years old.
Wisconsin opens COVID-19 vaccinations to everyone over 65
Courtesy: Derek Townsend
Poynette mother who gave birth while in a coma, fighting COVID-19, out of the ICU
Logan Kruckenberg-Anderson
16-year-old accused of shooting newborn daughter, leaving her in a tree

Latest News

The Governor's administration says it's working to make sure Wisconsin's congressional maps are...
DOA asks for public input on 7th Congressional District redistricting
Police graphic
Deputies arrest Middleton woman accused of Oklahoma homicide
The Oval Office of the White House is newly redecorated for the first day of President Joe...
Pres. Biden’s swift action on climate change draws criticism and praise
Emily Ford makes a stop while hiking the Ice Age Trail
28-year-old woman hiking Ice Age Trail, set to make history
28-year-old woman hiking Ice Age Trail, set to make history
28-year-old woman hiking Ice Age Trail, set to make history