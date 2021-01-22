Advertisement

More than 56,000 finish COVID-19 vaccination series

(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 2:50 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - More than 56,000 people have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the Department of Health Services’ preliminary data indicates Friday.

DHS’ daily COVID-19 dashboard shows that 56,680 people have completed their COVID-19 vaccination series.

The department also notes that 310,256 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Wisconsinites, with 19,378 of them given on Thursday.

DHS confirmed 2,070 positive cases of COVID-19 Friday, with the number of total cases surpassing 530,000.

The seven-day rolling average for new cases has continued to decline, currently sitting at 1,702. That number hasn’t been that low since Sept. 19 when the rolling average was 1,708.

The dashboard also notes that 91 new patients were admitted to Wisconsin hospitals for COVID-19 since the previous report. There are currently 808 patients in hospitals for the virus, a decrease of 26 patients from the previous day.

The number of patients in the ICU also decreased Friday, dipping to 173 patients.

DHS did note, however, that 36 Wisconsinites have died in since the previous report of COVID-19.

