New Rock Co. form allows Phase 1A recipients to apply for COVID-19 vaccine

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock Co. Health Dept. has set up a way for residents who qualified for the initial round of vaccinations, but have not received them yet, to set up an appoint to obtain their first dose.

According to the agency, some health care workers and long-term care facility residents were not part of an organization that was affiliated with an approved vaccine provider, and therefore they did not get a shot.

Those individuals can request a vaccination online or by telephone.

TO REGISTER ONLINE: Go to the Rock Co. Public Health Dept. website. Click on the coronavirus link and then click on COVID-19 phase 1A agency vaccine request form. For those who are applying on behalf of an organization, the agency asks each group to designate a single person to fill out the form.

TO REGISTER BY PHONE: Anyone without internet access or who cannot otherwise complete the form can get assistance by dialing: 608-352-6727.

Those registering for an organization are asked to have its information on hand, including how many people will need the shots.

After registering, health officials will follow up with those who qualify with further instructions. They do not plan to contact those who do not qualify, instead recommending those individuals re-apply when they are eligible.

On January 18, health officials started allowing coronavirus vaccinations for the second group of individuals, including police and firefighters as well as those over 65 years old. Those people are not included in this scheduling effort.

