Packers NFC Championship preview airs Friday night

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Can you believe it? We are only two days away from the Packers playing the Buccaneers in the NFC Championship game at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. To get you ready NBC15 and the Madison CW will have a special program that will have you saying “Go Pack Go” all weekend long!

Our friends at our sister station WBAY in Green Bay have put together “Cover 2: Road 2 Tampa” The special will run Friday evening at 11 p.m. on the Madison CW and will be previewing the Packers-Rams matchup and a look at the Packers’ run for the Super Bowl.

The special features interviews with Brett Favre and Charles Woodson, reporting by Dave Schroeder and Baillie Burmaster, and analysis and predictions from our On the Clock pundits, Rob Demovsky, Jason Wilde, Mark Daniels and guest Lindsey Thiry.

