Advertisement

Packers NFC Championship preview airs Friday night

Green Bay Packers' Adrian Amos celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass during the...
Green Bay Packers' Adrian Amos celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)(Nam Y. Huh | AP)
By Mike "Jocko" Jacques
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 1:41 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Can you believe it? We are only two days away from the Packers playing the Buccaneers in the NFC Championship game at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. To get you ready NBC15 and the Madison CW will have a special program that will have you saying “Go Pack Go” all weekend long!

Our friends at our sister station WBAY in Green Bay have put together “Cover 2: Road 2 Tampa” The special will run Friday evening at 11 p.m. on the Madison CW and will be previewing the Packers-Rams matchup and a look at the Packers’ run for the Super Bowl.

The special features interviews with Brett Favre and Charles Woodson, reporting by Dave Schroeder and Baillie Burmaster, and analysis and predictions from our On the Clock pundits, Rob Demovsky, Jason Wilde, Mark Daniels and guest Lindsey Thiry.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested after reportedly driving his car up the stairs of the Wisconsin State Capitol building
File image
U.S. Supreme Court receives bomb threat, not evacuated
Wisconsin will open COVID-19 vaccines to everyone in the state over the age of 65 years old.
Wisconsin opens COVID-19 vaccinations to everyone over 65
Courtesy: Derek Townsend
Poynette mother who gave birth while in a coma, fighting COVID-19, out of the ICU
Voit Farm
East Madison ‘Voit Farm’ officially for sale, community-led group wants to buy it

Latest News

Lombardi trophy at Lambeau Field
Packers surprise health care heroes with Super Bowl tickets
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34), center, drives to the basket against...
James, Lakers open long trip by beating Bucks 113-106
Robertson agrees to $900,000, one-year deal with Brewers
Former Packers GM Ted Thompson dead at 68