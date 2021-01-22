Packers surprise health care heroes with Super Bowl tickets

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers surprised some local health care workers with tickets to Super Bowl LV.

The team selected four Bellin Health employees to attend the big game in Tampa on Feb. 7.

“We’re honored to extend these invitations to these incredibly dedicated healthcare professionals,” said Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy. “We are so grateful for everything they and their colleagues have done to take care of our community during this challenging time.”

“We are so grateful for everything they & their colleagues have done to take care of our community during this challenging time.”#Packers honor four local healthcare heroes from @BellinHealth with surprise tickets to Super Bowl LV 🎟️🏈: https://t.co/SyhaRDEDVa#PackersUnited pic.twitter.com/9dyY5vJjOY — Green Bay Packers (@packers) January 22, 2021

They may be able to cheer on the Packers at Raymond James Stadium. Green Bay hosts Tampa Bay Sunday for the NFC Championship game. Kickoff is 2:05 p.m. at Lambeau Field. The winner goes to the Super Bowl.

The health care workers will have to complete their COVID-19 vaccinations before traveling to the game.

The NFL is inviting about 7,500 health care workers to the Super Bowl.

An additional 14,500 fans will be able to attend the game.

Action 2 News reporter Emily Matesic is speaking with some of these health care heroes and will have a full report Friday on Action 2 News.

Here are the recipients:

• Dr. Michael Landrum, MD, Infectious Disease Physician: During the pandemic, Dr. Landrum has been critical in guiding Bellin Health on protocols and safety measures as it relates to the clinical care surrounding COVID-19 and vaccinations. Dr. Landrum has been a spokesperson for safely co-existing with COVID and treatment research within the organization and the community. Dr. Landrum has also been an asset to the Packers as the team has worked to co-exist with COVID and welcome fans back into Lambeau Field for Packers games.

• Jessie Schaumberg, RN Certified Nurse Specialist in Training: Schaumberg is currently completing her master’s degree in Critical Care and has been a solid resource for the Bellin Health Incident Command team and her colleagues in critical care. Since the beginning of the pandemic, she has provided daily reports on the current numbers and the faces behind the numbers. She has prepared her teams and supported their competencies in critical care. Jessie is kind, supportive, caring and a master at blending both the clinical care needed when dealing with COVID-19 and the emotional support required to keep her colleagues doing what they do every day.

• Jessica Landry, RN Critical Care: Landry is an RN who has been working in the COVID-19 unit within Critical Care. In multiple forums, she has shared her emotional journey about being on the front lines and caring for COVID patients through a special poem. She was so moved after watching families cope with the loss of their loved ones that she began making fingerprints of patients facing end of life to send home with their families so they would have something to remind them of their loved ones. She is passionate, caring and committed to the profession of nursing. She has seen firsthand the impact and destruction of COVID and shares broadly the importance of getting vaccinated.

• Lucy Bellerud, Respiratory Therapist: Bellerud is a Respiratory Therapist that has been with Bellin Health for 19 years and is highly respected by colleagues, nurses and physicians for her exceptional care. With this disease, respiratory therapists are on the front lines and critical to the caregiving process. One particular patient, who unfortunately ended up passing away from COVID, made an indelible mark on her. During the patient’s stay, Bellerud had the opportunity to witness the patient reconciling with his daughter after their relationship had been severed more than 20 years earlier. Bellerud also aided in allowing the man’s wife to be with him during his final days. Bellerud shares stories about the highs and lows of being at the bedside and providing care to those who cannot have families at their bedside. She is an avid believer in the vaccine and was the second one at Bellin Health (second to Dr. Landrum) to get vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.