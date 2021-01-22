Advertisement

Police, Tavern League promote COVID-19 safety in Green Bay

Nothing is normal since the pandemic -- including how people will celebrate this Packers season.
Nothing is normal since the pandemic -- including how people will celebrate this Packers season.
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 2:35 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay police and the Brown County Tavern League are working together to make sure bars and restaurants are enforcing coronavirus protocol for Sunday’s NFC championship game.

Police Cmdr. Kevin Warych says he saw some “pretty alarming pictures on social media,” during last Saturday’s Green Bay Packers game.

Posts showed patrons without masks packed into bars and restaurants. Warych says they want “people to have a safe and enjoyable weekend coupled with a victory from the Packers.”

The police department’s main goal is education and compliance. Officers will document complaints and provide them to the public health department.

