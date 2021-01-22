Advertisement

Baseball legend Hank Aaron dies at 86

Former Atlanta Braves' Hank Aaron is honored during a ceremony before a baseball game between...
Former Atlanta Braves' Hank Aaron is honored during a ceremony before a baseball game between the Braves and the San Diego Padres in Atlanta, Friday, April 14, 2017. The Braves are playing their first regular-season game in SunTrust Park, the new suburban stadium that replaced Turner Field.(AP Photo/John Bazemore)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 9:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (WMTV) - Hank Aaron, baseball Hall of Famer and one-time home run king, has died, the Atlanta Braves confirmed. He was 86.

The outfielder spent most of his baseball career playing for the Braves in Milwaukee and Atlanta, finishing his career with 755 home runs.

Hammerin’ Hank broke Babe Ruth’s home run record in 1974, reaching 715 on April 8. The baseball star faced racism and death threats while chasing Ruth’s record.

Retiring from baseball in 1976, he was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1982.

n this April 8, 1974 file photo, Atlanta Braves' Hank Aaron eyes the flight of the ball after...
n this April 8, 1974 file photo, Atlanta Braves' Hank Aaron eyes the flight of the ball after hitting his 715th career homer in a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Atlanta. The 40th anniversary of Hank Aaron's 715th home run finds the Hall of Famer, now 80, coping with his recovery from hip surgery. The anniversary of his famous homer on April 8, 1974 will be celebrated before the Braves' home opener against the Mets on Tuesday night.(AP Photo/Harry Harrris, File)

Aaron was born in Mobile, Ala., where the former minor league ball park is named after him.

He got his start in the majors with the Negro League Indianapolis Clowns and contributed to his club’s 1952 World Series victory.

Aaron made his MLB debut in 1954 with the Milwaukee Braves.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested after reportedly driving his car up the stairs of the Wisconsin State Capitol building
File image
U.S. Supreme Court receives bomb threat, not evacuated
Wisconsin will open COVID-19 vaccines to everyone in the state over the age of 65 years old.
Wisconsin opens COVID-19 vaccinations to everyone over 65
Courtesy: Derek Townsend
Poynette mother who gave birth while in a coma, fighting COVID-19, out of the ICU
Voit Farm
East Madison ‘Voit Farm’ officially for sale, community-led group wants to buy it

Latest News

Lombardi trophy at Lambeau Field
Packers surprise health care heroes with Super Bowl tickets
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34), center, drives to the basket against...
James, Lakers open long trip by beating Bucks 113-106
Robertson agrees to $900,000, one-year deal with Brewers
Former Packers GM Ted Thompson dead at 68