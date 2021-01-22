Advertisement

Schumer: Trump impeachment trial to begin week of Feb. 8

Trump at white house
Trump at white house(Dakota News Now)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - Opening arguments in the Senate impeachment trial for Donald Trump on the charge of incitement of insurrection will begin the week of Feb. 8.

That’s according to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who announced the schedule late Friday.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will send the article of impeachment against Trump to the Senate on Monday.

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell wants to postpone the impeachment trial until February to give the former president time to prepare his case.

The House impeached Trump on a single charge of incitement of insurrection for the deadly attack on the Capitol that unfolded on Jan. 6.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested after reportedly driving his car up the stairs of the Wisconsin State Capitol building
File image
U.S. Supreme Court receives bomb threat, not evacuated
Wisconsin will open COVID-19 vaccines to everyone in the state over the age of 65 years old.
Wisconsin opens COVID-19 vaccinations to everyone over 65
FILE - In this Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, file photo, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., wears a...
Ga. Republican files articles of impeachment against Pres. Biden
Courtesy: Derek Townsend
Poynette mother who gave birth while in a coma, fighting COVID-19, out of the ICU

Latest News

Officials work to meet COVID-19 vaccine demand
Officials work to meet COVID-19 vaccine demand
Residents receive vaccine in Jefferson County.
Temporary staff aid Jefferson, Green Co. in vaccine rollout
Temporary staff aid Jefferson, Green Co. in vaccine rollout
Temporary staff aid Jefferson, Green Co. in vaccine rollout
On the first full day of the Democratic majority in the Senate, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer,...
Schumer: Trump impeachment trial to begin week of Feb. 8
FILE - This Oct. 30, 2020 file photo provided by the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department shows...
Judge modifies Rittenhouse’s bond conditions