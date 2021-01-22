Advertisement

State Street businesses begin to take boards down

By Brittney Ermon
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 9:48 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - If you’ve taken a trip down State Street in downtown Madison recently, you may have noticed less plywood blanketing storefronts.

Plywood boards have been up on businesses for months amid unrest in Madison, with nearly 100 of them turning into murals.

Some people downtown said they would miss the art, while others say they just want State Street to go back to normal.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested after reportedly driving his car up the stairs of the Wisconsin State Capitol building
File image
U.S. Supreme Court receives bomb threat, not evacuated
Wisconsin will open COVID-19 vaccines to everyone in the state over the age of 65 years old.
Wisconsin opens COVID-19 vaccinations to everyone over 65
Courtesy: Derek Townsend
Poynette mother who gave birth while in a coma, fighting COVID-19, out of the ICU
Logan Kruckenberg-Anderson
16-year-old accused of shooting newborn daughter, leaving her in a tree

Latest News

Juneau, Sauk Co. building up plans for mass vaccine rollout
Juneau, Sauk Co. building up plans for mass vaccine rollout
Juneau, Sauk Co. building up plans for mass vaccine rollout
State Street businesses take down boards
State Street businesses take down boards
Jefferson County Health Department launched its first COVID-19 vaccine clinics last week.
Jeff Co. Health Department vaccinates over 800 at clinic