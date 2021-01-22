Sun Prairie Theater presents play entirely over zoom

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - A theater in Sun Prairie isn’t letting the pandemic put their performance on mute. They say the show must go on, even if it has to be over Zoom.

“Like so many theaters around the country, we’re closed basically and so we’re looking for alternative ways to keep the theater alive,” says Donald Hart, the Director of The Case of the Straight Arrow at Sun Prairie Civic Theater.

This weekend, Sun Prairie Civic Theater is bringing a live play into your home, all you need is an internet connection. “We’re streaming it from zoom onto Facebook. So it’s a Zoom play,” says Hart.

Their production of The Case of the Straight Arrow, a dinner theater style murder mystery, was cast, rehearsed and is now being shown through Zoom.

“The playwright, Sandy Kintner, conceived this idea to be done live and to be actually done in front of any audience. With COVID they decided to adapt it, because they weren’t going to give up and they were going to do this show,” says John Stanier, the actor playing the protagonist, Grim Brooder.

Stainer and Hart explain how they’ve mastered Zoom to create a theater-like performance.

“We have a huge series of backgrounds. So I play a detective. So now I’m in my office. Now I’m in a restaurant. Now I’m in a bar,” says Stanier explains as he clicks through various backgrounds. All of the backdrops were custom designed by Crystal Gavin.

Hart also noted the importance of having the 9 actors looking in the right direction to engage with one another. “The actors just knowing where all the other actors are ‘on stage’, that helps give the illusion to the audience that they they’re all in the same room together,” says Hart.

They admit that it’s been a challenging experience and they miss the live audience. “As actors we’re so used to getting a response from an audience. So by doing it this way we don’t have that. So are they liking us? Are they laughing? Are they paying attention? So that’s a little bit weird,” says Stanier.

Still, they’re proud to share their passion, even during a pandemic. “As much as it is for other people, it’s also for us I gotta say. You know, because we’ve all missed it. This is something that we’re driven to do,” says Hart.

“I think I definitely prefer being on the stage, but this is a nice alternative if we can’t get there right now,” says Stanier.

The benefit of the so-called Zoom-theater, is that the play can be viewed by those outside of Sun Prairie. “Some of the cast members said that they had family members across the country who are getting to see them do something in theater that they would never have gotten to see, because they’re not local,” says Stanier.

You can watch The Case of the Straight Arrow on Friday, January 22nd and Saturday the 23rd at 7 p.m. and Sunday the 24th at 2 p.m. on the Sun Prairie Civic Theater’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.