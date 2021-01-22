Advertisement

University Health Services to begin vaccinating people ages 65 or older

COVID-19 vaccine
COVID-19 vaccine
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - University of Wisconsin Health Services will begin vaccinating students and employees who are 65 years of age or older, they announced Friday.

According to a news release, UHS has sent notices to 1,800 members of the community on how to make an appointment to receive their vaccination.

UW Madison noted that their ability to give vaccinations depends on how much vaccine is available, as well as state and federal guidance.

They “strongly” encouraged people who are eligible for the vaccine, but have not already been offered one from another provider, to schedule their appointment with them as soon as possible. Public health experts indicated that a significant number of people must be vaccinated to achieve herd immunity, the university explained, which will in turn limit the spread of the virus.

UHS also added that people may also get vaccinated through their health care provider.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested after reportedly driving his car up the stairs of the Wisconsin State Capitol building
File image
U.S. Supreme Court receives bomb threat, not evacuated
Wisconsin will open COVID-19 vaccines to everyone in the state over the age of 65 years old.
Wisconsin opens COVID-19 vaccinations to everyone over 65
FILE - In this Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, file photo, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., wears a...
Ga. Republican files articles of impeachment against Pres. Biden
Courtesy: Derek Townsend
Poynette mother who gave birth while in a coma, fighting COVID-19, out of the ICU

Latest News

More than 56,000 finish COVID-19 vaccination series
Nothing is normal since the pandemic -- including how people will celebrate this Packers season.
Police, Tavern League promote COVID-19 safety in Green Bay
.
Woman calls police after man allegedly kicks at front door with a gun
Green Bay Packers' Adrian Amos celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass during the...
Packers NFC Championship preview airs Friday night