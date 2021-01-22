University Health Services to begin vaccinating people ages 65 or older

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - University of Wisconsin Health Services will begin vaccinating students and employees who are 65 years of age or older, they announced Friday.

According to a news release, UHS has sent notices to 1,800 members of the community on how to make an appointment to receive their vaccination.

UW Madison noted that their ability to give vaccinations depends on how much vaccine is available, as well as state and federal guidance.

They “strongly” encouraged people who are eligible for the vaccine, but have not already been offered one from another provider, to schedule their appointment with them as soon as possible. Public health experts indicated that a significant number of people must be vaccinated to achieve herd immunity, the university explained, which will in turn limit the spread of the virus.

UHS also added that people may also get vaccinated through their health care provider.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.