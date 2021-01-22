Wis. National Guard to vaccinate Rock Co. residents

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin National Guard will begin vaccinating Rock County residents starting next Tuesday at Blackhawk Technical College.

About 900 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will be given over the course of four days, according to a news release Friday.

The Rock County Health Department noted that these vaccinations are by appointment only from Jan. 26 through the 29.

Guardsmen will come back to the college several weeks later in order to administer the second dose.

Health officials noted that they will reach out directly to eligible organizations and community members to set up their appointment to get the shot.

Priority will be given to those who are in Phase 1A, which is health care workers and long-term care facility residents and staff. Rock Co. Health did note that other eligible groups may be vaccinated depending on their availability.

Those eligible under Phase 1A should fill out a request form on Rock Co. Health’s website.

