Wisconsin DHS explains what happens to leftover vaccine

By Elise Romas
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 6:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The COVID-19 vaccine is administered to more people every day.

However, some have asked health care professionals what happens to the leftover vaccine when they’ve taken care of everyone on their list for the day.

“Once you have opened a vial and reconstituted it, you cannot put it back in the fridge or the freezer, you have to use all of the doses in that vial,” Julie Willems Van Dijk, Dept. Sec. of Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) said. “So if you’re getting to the end of the day and you have some unused vials, with vaccine, what we have asked our vaccinators to do is to find someone who wants the vaccine and get it in their arm.”

Van Dijk said vaccinators are directed to find someone in one of the eligible groups, but if that’s not possible, find someone who wants to receive it, before the vaccine goes bad.

Right now, some health care systems keep waiting lists for these scenarios. Wisconsin DHS says it’s not a perfect process, but the vaccine is too valuable to waste.

