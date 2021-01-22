Wisconsin DNR resists starting wolf hunt immediately

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is pushing back against Republican legislators seeking to implement a wolf hunting season immediately.

The DNR held three wolf seasons from 2012 to 2014 before a federal judge placed Great Lakes wolves back on the endangered species list.

Former President Donald Trump’s administration removed them from the list earlier this month. The DNR is planning to hold a hunt in November, but a group of GOP legislators has demanded the agency launch the season immediately.

DNR Deputy Secretary Todd Ambs told the department’s policy board on Friday that the agency needs time to gather input and set quotas. He said no emergency exists and the board shouldn’t take any action.

