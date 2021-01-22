Advertisement

Wisconsin DNR resists starting wolf hunt immediately

FILE - This July 16, 2004, file photo, shows a gray wolf at the Wildlife Science Center in...
FILE - This July 16, 2004, file photo, shows a gray wolf at the Wildlife Science Center in Forest Lake, Minn.(AP Photo/Dawn Villella, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 12:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is pushing back against Republican legislators seeking to implement a wolf hunting season immediately.

The DNR held three wolf seasons from 2012 to 2014 before a federal judge placed Great Lakes wolves back on the endangered species list.

Former President Donald Trump’s administration removed them from the list earlier this month. The DNR is planning to hold a hunt in November, but a group of GOP legislators has demanded the agency launch the season immediately.

DNR Deputy Secretary Todd Ambs told the department’s policy board on Friday that the agency needs time to gather input and set quotas. He said no emergency exists and the board shouldn’t take any action.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested after reportedly driving his car up the stairs of the Wisconsin State Capitol building
File image
U.S. Supreme Court receives bomb threat, not evacuated
Wisconsin will open COVID-19 vaccines to everyone in the state over the age of 65 years old.
Wisconsin opens COVID-19 vaccinations to everyone over 65
Courtesy: Derek Townsend
Poynette mother who gave birth while in a coma, fighting COVID-19, out of the ICU
Voit Farm
East Madison ‘Voit Farm’ officially for sale, community-led group wants to buy it

Latest News

Green Bay Packers' Adrian Amos celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass during the...
Packers NFC Championship preview airs Friday night
Dane County Sheriff's Office
Woman wanted for Oklahoma murder arrested in Dane County
Preliminary architectural rendering of the new TJ Maxx opening at Outlets at the Dells in fall...
T.J. Maxx moving into Outlets at the Dells
The Case of the Straight Arrow
Sun Prairie Theater presents play entirely over Zoom