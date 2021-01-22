Advertisement

Woman calls police after man allegedly kicks at front door with a gun

The woman ran upstairs to call 911 and protect her children, police say.
.
.(WMTV)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A woman called police Thursday night after a man kicked at her front door with a what she says appeared to be a gun.

Madison police say the 32-year-old woman was at her home in the 1600 block of Wright Street when “she heard a commotion outside” around 11 p.m. She looked out the window and allegedly saw a man pacing, talking on the phone, yelling “Imma shoot this expletive.”

Shortly after, the woman told police the man started kicking at her front door, holding what appeared to be a gun. The woman then ran upstairs to call 911 and protect her children, police say. The man left the area by the time police arrived.

The woman reportedly does not know the man. She described him as medium-build, wearing a light gray-colored sweatshirt and light-colored pants with a hoodie covering his face.

According to an incident report, officers provided extra patrol throughout the evening to the neighborhood. Anyone with information is instructed to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014, or, on the web at p3tips.com

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested after reportedly driving his car up the stairs of the Wisconsin State Capitol building
File image
U.S. Supreme Court receives bomb threat, not evacuated
Wisconsin will open COVID-19 vaccines to everyone in the state over the age of 65 years old.
Wisconsin opens COVID-19 vaccinations to everyone over 65
FILE - In this Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, file photo, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., wears a...
Ga. Republican files articles of impeachment against Pres. Biden
Courtesy: Derek Townsend
Poynette mother who gave birth while in a coma, fighting COVID-19, out of the ICU

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccine
University Health Services to begin vaccinating people ages 65 or older
More than 56,000 finish COVID-19 vaccination series
Nothing is normal since the pandemic -- including how people will celebrate this Packers season.
Police, Tavern League promote COVID-19 safety in Green Bay
Green Bay Packers' Adrian Amos celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass during the...
Packers NFC Championship preview airs Friday night