Woman calls police after man allegedly kicks at front door with a gun

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A woman called police Thursday night after a man kicked at her front door with a what she says appeared to be a gun.

Madison police say the 32-year-old woman was at her home in the 1600 block of Wright Street when “she heard a commotion outside” around 11 p.m. She looked out the window and allegedly saw a man pacing, talking on the phone, yelling “Imma shoot this expletive.”

Shortly after, the woman told police the man started kicking at her front door, holding what appeared to be a gun. The woman then ran upstairs to call 911 and protect her children, police say. The man left the area by the time police arrived.

The woman reportedly does not know the man. She described him as medium-build, wearing a light gray-colored sweatshirt and light-colored pants with a hoodie covering his face.

According to an incident report, officers provided extra patrol throughout the evening to the neighborhood. Anyone with information is instructed to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014, or, on the web at p3tips.com

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.