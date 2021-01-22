Woman wanted for Oklahoma murder arrested in Dane County

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A woman wanted for killing a former roommate in Oklahoma has been arrested in Dane County.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office says 59-year-old Kore Adams was taken into custody during a traffic stop Thursday afternoon on a Wagoner County, Oklahoma warrant for first-degree murder with deliberate intent and desecration of a corpse.

Adams, also known as Kore Bommeli, reported Talina Galloway missing to Wagoner County law enforcement in mid-April. Sheriff’s spokeswoman Elise Schaffer said Galloway and Adams lived together.

In a Friday news conference, Sheriff Chris Elliot of Wagoner County (Okla.) said Galloway did not have any immediate family members—leaving authorities to rely on Adams as the “best source of information” regarding Galloway’s habits and potential whereabouts.

Though, as the investigation developed, authorities found Adams to be a person of interest.

“During [the initial] part of the investigation, Kore [Adams] was merely a witness and the person reporting on this,” Elliot said. “Now throughout the course of this intensive investigation, investigators soon realized that Kore [Adams] exhibited suspicious behavior. She gave inconsistent statements and was later proved to be deceptive of her reporting in the circumstances regarding the disappearance of Miss Galloway.”

The Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office later arrested Adams on several complaints including carrying or being in possession of a firearm as a felon, destroying evidence and obstruction of investigation. Her bond was set at $150,000.

While out on bond for those charges, Adams has been living in the Town of Middleton in Wisconsin. Wagoner County District Attorney Jack Thorp obtained an arrest warrant Thursday for Adams, who has been a prime suspect in the disappearance.

Wagoner County Sheriff Chris Elliot said Galloway’s body was found inside a freezer in Polk County, Arkansas in December.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.