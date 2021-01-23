Advertisement

2 dead, including 12-year-old boy, in rural Wisconsin fire

House Fire
House Fire(Merrillan Fire Chief)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANCASTER, Wis. (WMTV/AP) - Two people are dead and four others are injured after a Saturday morning house fire in rural southwestern Wisconsin.

The fire happened around 3:40 a.m. in the Village of Blue River, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

Six total people were involved in the fire. Officials say a 33-year-old man and 12-year-old boy died in the fire. A 14-year-old girl was flown to Milwaukee to be treated for injuries, and a 15-year-old boy was flown to UW Health in Madison. Two other adults who were in the house at the time of the fire were treated at local hospitals and released.

