ALERT: Tracking the coldest temperatures this winter & our next round of accumulating snow

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Saturday and Sunday are First Alert Weather Days. We are waking up to temperatures on either side of 0 degrees Saturday morning. These are the coldest temperatures readings so far this winter. Make sure to bundle up and grab an extra-large coffee before heading out the door. Sunday is a First Alert Weather Day because our next round of accumulating snow will move through the area Saturday night into Sunday morning. Widespread snowfall accumulations are expected to be between 2-4″. Expect snowy/slick roads could impact traveling Saturday night through Sunday morning.

First Alert Weather Days - Saturday & Sunday (WMTV NBC15)

Saturday is going to be a cold day. Temperatures will remain below 10 degrees through 10 a.m. Luckily, the wind isn’t very strong, so wind chills are not much of a factor Saturday morning. High on Saturday will only be near 20 degrees, which is about 5 degrees below average for this time of year. The wind will pick up out of the south this afternoon which will put wind chills in the lower to mid-teens. Clouds will be in the increase through the day. Any chance of snow will likely hold off until after 5 p.m. this evening.

Saturday Hour-By-Hour Forecast (WMTV NBC15)

Our next round of accumulating snow will move through the area tonight. The snow will spread from west to east across this evening. Widespread snow will be falling across the area by midnight and continue overnight. With a southeast wind at around 10 mph, temperatures will warm a few degrees overnight. Temperatures will start out near 20 degrees at midnight and warm into the lower to mid 20s by Sunday morning.

Future Radar - Saturday 4PM (WMTV NBC15)

Future Radar - Sunday 12AM (WMTV NBC15)

Future Radar Sunday 8AM (WMTV NBC15)

Widespread snowfall totals will likely range from 2-4″ of snow. The southeastern corner of Wisconsin probably won’t see quite as much snow, while places northwest of Madison towards central Wisconsin could see a little more snow. The snow that develops will likely be light and fluffy compared to more heavy and wet.

Snowfall Forecast - Saturday Night (WMTV NBC15)

The snow will impact traveling late Saturday evening through Sunday morning. The falling snow will reduce driver’s visibility on the roads and the accumulating snow will cause snowy and slick roadways. Adams, Columbia, Crawford, Dane, Dodge, Grant, Green Lake, Iowa, Juneau, Marquette, Richland and Vernon Co. will be under a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY from Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning.

Snow Impact Timeline (WMTV NBC15)

Winter Weather Advisory (WMTV NBC15)

The snow will taper off from west to east across the area Sunday morning. Even though the falling snow will end, snowy/slick roadways will still be possible through Sunday afternoon. Temperatures on Sunday will likely stay just below freezing.

Weekend Forecast (WMTV NBC15)

A strong storm system will pass south of the area early next week and could bring in another round of snow to the area Monday through Monday night. There are still some questions with how far north the snow will develop. Right now, it looks like places near the WI-IL border will have the best snow chances early next week. We’ll have to keep a close eye on this system over the next couple of days.

More snow early next week? (WMTV NBC15)

High temperatures for most of next week will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

