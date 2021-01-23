Boscobel woman turns loved ones’ sweaters into mittens

BOSCOBEL, Wis. (WMTV) - A Boscobel woman is recycling sweaters from lost loved ones and turning them into warm mittens.

LeeAnn Schmitz’s business and hobby, Scones Smittens, is named after her grandfather who was fondly nicknamed “Grandpa Scone.” Her grandmother had many of his old sweaters, so she asked a woman from town if she would teach her how to make them into sweaters.

“And she said no I won’t, but I’ll teach you how to make them!” Smittens explained. “I’m super glad she said no! At the time I was like oh it’d just be easier if she would do them for me. Little did I know like what this would turn into and the joy that it would bring me.”

Grandpa Scone passed away six years ago and Schmitz has made at least 40 pairs of mittens since then.

LeeAnn Schmitz/Scones Smittens (LeeAnn Schmitz/Scones Smittens)

“It’s really fulfilling to make these and then when they’re done give them to the people who have ordered them from you and just to see their expression or reaction just makes everything worth it,” Schmitz said.

Schmitz’s Grandma Onie died in October of 2020 from COVID-19. Schmitz said that her grandmother had extra sweaters as well, so she made her family mittens from those sweaters.

“Every time I see them I think of her,” she said. “It’s a fun thing to do and it’s a good remembrance of them.”

Schmitz sells each pair of mittens for $35 per pair. They are lined with fleece and she can make one to three pairs of mittens per sweater.

If you are interested, you can visit Scones Smittens’ Facebook page.

LeeAnn Schmitz/Scones Smittens (LeeAnn Schmitz/Scones Smittens)

