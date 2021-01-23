Advertisement

Boscobel woman turns loved ones’ sweaters into mittens

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 7:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSCOBEL, Wis. (WMTV) - A Boscobel woman is recycling sweaters from lost loved ones and turning them into warm mittens.

LeeAnn Schmitz’s business and hobby, Scones Smittens, is named after her grandfather who was fondly nicknamed “Grandpa Scone.” Her grandmother had many of his old sweaters, so she asked a woman from town if she would teach her how to make them into sweaters.

“And she said no I won’t, but I’ll teach you how to make them!” Smittens explained. “I’m super glad she said no! At the time I was like oh it’d just be easier if she would do them for me. Little did I know like what this would turn into and the joy that it would bring me.”

Grandpa Scone passed away six years ago and Schmitz has made at least 40 pairs of mittens since then.

LeeAnn Schmitz/Scones Smittens
LeeAnn Schmitz/Scones Smittens(LeeAnn Schmitz/Scones Smittens)

“It’s really fulfilling to make these and then when they’re done give them to the people who have ordered them from you and just to see their expression or reaction just makes everything worth it,” Schmitz said.

Schmitz’s Grandma Onie died in October of 2020 from COVID-19. Schmitz said that her grandmother had extra sweaters as well, so she made her family mittens from those sweaters.

“Every time I see them I think of her,” she said. “It’s a fun thing to do and it’s a good remembrance of them.”

Schmitz sells each pair of mittens for $35 per pair. They are lined with fleece and she can make one to three pairs of mittens per sweater.

If you are interested, you can visit Scones Smittens’ Facebook page.

LeeAnn Schmitz/Scones Smittens
LeeAnn Schmitz/Scones Smittens(LeeAnn Schmitz/Scones Smittens)

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested after reportedly driving his car up the stairs of the Wisconsin State Capitol building
File image
U.S. Supreme Court receives bomb threat, not evacuated
Wisconsin will open COVID-19 vaccines to everyone in the state over the age of 65 years old.
Wisconsin opens COVID-19 vaccinations to everyone over 65
FILE - In this Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, file photo, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., wears a...
Ga. Republican files articles of impeachment against Pres. Biden
Courtesy: Derek Townsend
Poynette mother who gave birth while in a coma, fighting COVID-19, out of the ICU

Latest News

The Case of the Straight Arrow
Sun Prairie Theater presents play entirely over Zoom
SSM Health is able to meet the need, they just need more vaccine
Meeting the COVID-19 vaccine demand in Wisconsin
Ice Castles
Ice Castles in Lake Geneva open
Ice Castles open for season in Lake Geneva
Ice Castles open for season in Lake Geneva