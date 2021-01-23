Advertisement

Boy, 2, recovering after possibly shooting self in Milwaukee

(KCRG)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 12:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) - A 2-year-old boy is recovering after he possibly shot himself in Milwaukee.

Police say the boy was in his father’s care at the time and the man has been arrested. Authorities say the shooting happened at about 7 p.m. Friday.

The boy is at a hospital where he is in stable condition. Police are still investigating.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

