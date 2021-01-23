City of Stoughton declares snow emergency

STOUGHTON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Stoughton has declared a snow emergency that starts Saturday night, meaning residents must park their cars according to the city’s parking ordinance.

Vehicles should be parked on even or odd sides of the street depending on the date from midnight to 8:00 a.m for three consecutive periods unless cancelled or extended.

The odd side of the street is any address ending in an odd number and the even side of the street is any address ending in an even number. Vehicles should be parked on the even side of the street on even numbered days and on the odd side of the street on odd numbered days.

“For example if it is 7:00 pm on Jan. 23, you should park on the even side of the street because it will be Jan. 24 after midnight,” a city spokesperson said in a release.

More information on the snow emergency parking ordinance can be found here. Failure to follow the snow emergency ordinance could result in a parking ticket.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.