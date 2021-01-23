Dodgeville man arrested under suspicion of third OWI offense
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 1:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 27-year-old Dodgeville man was arrested Friday night under suspicion of his third OWI offense.
Iowa County Deputies assisted Officers from the City of Dodgeville Police Department with a traffic stop on Chapel Street in the City of Dodgeville around 10:36 p.m.
Travis J. Fritch, 27, was arrested for OWI—third offense, resisting or obstructing an officer and a probation violation. Authorities say he was transported and booked into the Iowa County Jail.
