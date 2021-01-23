Advertisement

Dodgeville man arrested under suspicion of third OWI offense

Police lights byMan arrested on child abuse charges night
Police lights byMan arrested on child abuse charges night(Alex_Schmidt | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 1:57 PM CST
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 27-year-old Dodgeville man was arrested Friday night under suspicion of his third OWI offense.

Iowa County Deputies assisted Officers from the City of Dodgeville Police Department with a traffic stop on Chapel Street in the City of Dodgeville around 10:36 p.m.

Travis J. Fritch, 27, was arrested for OWI—third offense, resisting or obstructing an officer and a probation violation. Authorities say he was transported and booked into the Iowa County Jail.

