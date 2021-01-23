Advertisement

Madison’s Olympic hopefuls ‘roll with the punches’ amid lasting COVID-19 concerns

The IOC remains “committed to the successful delivery” of the Tokyo games.
FILE - In this June 3, 2020, photo, the Olympic rings float in the water at sunset in the...
FILE - In this June 3, 2020, photo, the Olympic rings float in the water at sunset in the Odaiba section in Tokyo. The Japanese public is being prepared for the reality of next year's postponed Olympics where athletes are likely to face quarantines, spectators will be fewer, and the delay will cost taxpayers billions of dollars. In the last several weeks, IOC President Thomas Bach has given selected interviews outside Japan and hinted at empty stadiums, quarantines and virus testing.(Eugene Hoshiko | AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File) (WABI)
By Michelle Baik
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 9:33 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison athletes have their eyes set on Tokyo, despite feeling uncertain about whether the games will happen at all.

Friday, the International Olympic Committee said in a statement, it is “fully concentrated on and committed to the successful delivery” of the Tokyo Olympics. It cited the Japanese government, which denied any claims of the games being cancelled.

A British newspaper, the Times of London, had reported Thursday that Japanese authorities privately decided the Olympics would have to be cancelled due to the pandemic.

Alissa Niggemann, a distance runner training for the Olympic trials, said she was not surprised by talk of the games potentially getting cancelled. She pointed to the fact that vaccines are just starting to roll out.

“I trust them [IOC officials] today on it, and I trust them when they say that, but, I mean, things could change in a heartbeat,” Niggemann said.

In March 2020, the Japanese prime minister announced the global competition would be postponed. For Amy Davis, another Olympic hopeful and distance runner from Madison, that meant delaying her childhood dreams for another year. “With COVID, I didn’t know what my future was going to hold,” she said.

She admitted, the coronavirus gives her little chance for control. “That doesn’t bother me that much,” she said. “I don’t feel anxious about it. I don’t feel nervous about it. What happens along the way is happening along the way, and I just have to continue to be ready to race.”

The opening ceremony for the Tokyo Olympics is set for July 23, 2021.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested after reportedly driving his car up the stairs of the Wisconsin State Capitol building
File image
U.S. Supreme Court receives bomb threat, not evacuated
Wisconsin will open COVID-19 vaccines to everyone in the state over the age of 65 years old.
Wisconsin opens COVID-19 vaccinations to everyone over 65
FILE - In this Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, file photo, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., wears a...
Ga. Republican files articles of impeachment against Pres. Biden
Courtesy: Derek Townsend
Poynette mother who gave birth while in a coma, fighting COVID-19, out of the ICU

Latest News

PHMDC vaccinates EMS workers
More than 5% of Dane Co. have had at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose
UW-Madison
UW students no longer required to make appointment for COVID-19 test
Police in Minneapolis shot and killed a man during a traffic stop on the city’s south side...
Sheriff: Three adults found dead in Racine County home
The Case of the Straight Arrow
Sun Prairie Theater presents play entirely over Zoom