Madison’s Olympic hopefuls ‘roll with the punches’ amid lasting COVID-19 concerns

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison athletes have their eyes set on Tokyo, despite feeling uncertain about whether the games will happen at all.

Friday, the International Olympic Committee said in a statement, it is “fully concentrated on and committed to the successful delivery” of the Tokyo Olympics. It cited the Japanese government, which denied any claims of the games being cancelled.

IOC statement on media reports regarding Tokyo 2020 pic.twitter.com/647pj5mx9U — IOC MEDIA (@iocmedia) January 22, 2021

A British newspaper, the Times of London, had reported Thursday that Japanese authorities privately decided the Olympics would have to be cancelled due to the pandemic.

Alissa Niggemann, a distance runner training for the Olympic trials, said she was not surprised by talk of the games potentially getting cancelled. She pointed to the fact that vaccines are just starting to roll out.

“I trust them [IOC officials] today on it, and I trust them when they say that, but, I mean, things could change in a heartbeat,” Niggemann said.

In March 2020, the Japanese prime minister announced the global competition would be postponed. For Amy Davis, another Olympic hopeful and distance runner from Madison, that meant delaying her childhood dreams for another year. “With COVID, I didn’t know what my future was going to hold,” she said.

She admitted, the coronavirus gives her little chance for control. “That doesn’t bother me that much,” she said. “I don’t feel anxious about it. I don’t feel nervous about it. What happens along the way is happening along the way, and I just have to continue to be ready to race.”

The opening ceremony for the Tokyo Olympics is set for July 23, 2021.

