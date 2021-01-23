Advertisement

Meeting the COVID-19 vaccine demand in Wisconsin

SSM Health is able to meet the need, they just need more vaccine
SSM Health is able to meet the need, they just need more vaccine(Pfizer)
By Elise Romas
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 6:12 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Over the last two days, more than 40,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Wisconsin. However, Pres. Joe Biden has a much larger goal of administering 100 million vaccines in his first 100 days in office.

Healthcare professionals in Wisconsin say they have the staff and resources to carry out Biden’s request, the only thing they’re lacking is the vaccine itself.

“I think the goal is feasible, the only factor is the number of doses available,” Mo Kharbat, Vice Pres. of Pharmacy Services at SSM Health said.

Kharbat is talking about meeting the president’s goal.

“When our vaccine clinics are running at capacity, we at SSM health alone can vaccinate up to 20,000 individuals each week,” Kharbat said. “I can tell you we are not currently receiving 20,000 doses each week.”

Currently, Wisconsin receives about 70,000 doses per week. SSM Health is not low on doses of COVID-19 vaccine, but that could change as they open their clinics to larger groups of people.

“Unless we get larger allocations weekly, we will run out,” Kharbat said.

Doctor Jeff Pothof with UW Health said COVID-19 vaccines still under review, like AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson, could fill that need if they’re approved.

“As we look at different vaccines coming online, it increases the number of vaccines that we will have to give people,” Dr. Pothof said. “You throw one or two more vaccine manufacturers in there that can produce hundreds of millions of doses, all of a sudden, that 70,000 number gets a lot bigger and the speed at which we can vaccinate grows a lot.”

No matter what that growth looks like now, or in three weeks, local health care providers will continue to push forward as planned.

“We’re not going to wait, but we’re hoping for bigger allocations moving forward so we can keep this thing moving,” Kharbat said.

NBC15 reached out to the governor’s office about this Friday. A representative responded and said that the governor has known about this issue for several weeks and his office has reached out to the federal government many times requesting more vaccine.

For now, everyone is waiting to hear more details of president Pres. Biden’s distribution plan.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested after reportedly driving his car up the stairs of the Wisconsin State Capitol building
File image
U.S. Supreme Court receives bomb threat, not evacuated
Wisconsin will open COVID-19 vaccines to everyone in the state over the age of 65 years old.
Wisconsin opens COVID-19 vaccinations to everyone over 65
FILE - In this Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, file photo, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., wears a...
Ga. Republican files articles of impeachment against Pres. Biden
Courtesy: Derek Townsend
Poynette mother who gave birth while in a coma, fighting COVID-19, out of the ICU

Latest News

Officials work to meet COVID-19 vaccine demand
Officials work to meet COVID-19 vaccine demand
Residents receive vaccine in Jefferson County.
Temporary staff aid Jefferson, Green Co. in vaccine rollout
Temporary staff aid Jefferson, Green Co. in vaccine rollout
Temporary staff aid Jefferson, Green Co. in vaccine rollout
FILE - This Oct. 30, 2020 file photo provided by the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department shows...
Judge modifies Rittenhouse’s bond conditions