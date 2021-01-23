Meeting the COVID-19 vaccine demand in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Over the last two days, more than 40,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Wisconsin. However, Pres. Joe Biden has a much larger goal of administering 100 million vaccines in his first 100 days in office.

Healthcare professionals in Wisconsin say they have the staff and resources to carry out Biden’s request, the only thing they’re lacking is the vaccine itself.

“I think the goal is feasible, the only factor is the number of doses available,” Mo Kharbat, Vice Pres. of Pharmacy Services at SSM Health said.

Kharbat is talking about meeting the president’s goal.

“When our vaccine clinics are running at capacity, we at SSM health alone can vaccinate up to 20,000 individuals each week,” Kharbat said. “I can tell you we are not currently receiving 20,000 doses each week.”

Currently, Wisconsin receives about 70,000 doses per week. SSM Health is not low on doses of COVID-19 vaccine, but that could change as they open their clinics to larger groups of people.

“Unless we get larger allocations weekly, we will run out,” Kharbat said.

Doctor Jeff Pothof with UW Health said COVID-19 vaccines still under review, like AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson, could fill that need if they’re approved.

“As we look at different vaccines coming online, it increases the number of vaccines that we will have to give people,” Dr. Pothof said. “You throw one or two more vaccine manufacturers in there that can produce hundreds of millions of doses, all of a sudden, that 70,000 number gets a lot bigger and the speed at which we can vaccinate grows a lot.”

No matter what that growth looks like now, or in three weeks, local health care providers will continue to push forward as planned.

“We’re not going to wait, but we’re hoping for bigger allocations moving forward so we can keep this thing moving,” Kharbat said.

NBC15 reached out to the governor’s office about this Friday. A representative responded and said that the governor has known about this issue for several weeks and his office has reached out to the federal government many times requesting more vaccine.

For now, everyone is waiting to hear more details of president Pres. Biden’s distribution plan.

