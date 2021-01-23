More than 5% of Dane Co. have had at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - More than 5% of the Dane County population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19, health officials noted Friday.

Public Health Madison & Dane County said that 39,144 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to 29,814 residents.

PHMDC noted in their weekly blog post that the county will start vaccinating people ages 65 and older starting on Jan. 25.

Health officials also indicated that there was a decrease in cases in the past 14-day period, with the perecent positive rate now at 5%.

There were 2,404 total cases in the past two weeks.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.