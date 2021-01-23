Advertisement

NFC Matchups: Where else to start but Brady and Rodgers?

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during an NFL football game against the New...
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)(Tyler Kaufman | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 10:17 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
(AP)- More than 100 players will suit up for Sunday’s NFC championship game.

So try to ignore all those talking heads making mention of only two: Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. Yes it’s as juicy a matchup of quarterbacks as the current NFL can offer.

The Battle of the Bays might well be decided by what Mr. Six Rings does against the Packers’ defense or what the 2020 All-Pro QB Rodgers manages versus the Buccaneers’ D.

The Bucs routed the Packers 38-10 in October.

