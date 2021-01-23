Advertisement

No. 1 Wisconsin completes sweep over St. Cloud State with 4-2 win

Badgers total 14 goals on the weekend to improve to 8-2 on the season.
(NBC15)
By George Balekji
Published: Jan. 23, 2021
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After a 10-0 victory on Friday night where the Badgers scored six of their goals by the end of the second period, No. 1 Wisconsin could not exhale until the final 1:17 of their game at St. Cloud State today en route to a 4-2 win.

The Huskies jumped out to a 1-0 lead before Sophie Shirley scored the equalizer before the junior had another goal to tie things up at two again.

Then with 1:17 remaining in the third period the game still knotted up at two, freshman Lacey Eden scored the eventual game-winner with 1:17 remaining.

Darryl Warrs added insurance on the Huskies empty net to give Wisconsin the final 4-2 advantage for their 8th win of the season.

The No. 1 Badgers will stay on the road for a two-game series at No. 2 Minnesota next weekend. The Badgers swept the Gophers who were then ranked No. 1 in the USCHO women’s hockey polls on January 15th and 16th.

