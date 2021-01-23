Packers’ offensive line still rolling even without Bakhtiari

(AP) - Not even the loss of All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari can slow down a Green Bay Packers offensive line that has withstood adversity all season.

Green Bay’s offensive line lost two of its original five starters to season-ending knee injuries.

They were missing All-Pro center Corey Linsley for three games last month. Now they’re continuing their Super Bowl chase without Bakhtiari.

Yet the line hasn’t missed a beat while helping make the Packers the NFL’s highest-scoring team.

This line faces one of its toughest tests Sunday when the top-seeded Packers host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC championship game.

