Advertisement

Packers’ offensive line still rolling even without Bakhtiari

(WSAW)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 10:19 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Not even the loss of All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari can slow down a Green Bay Packers offensive line that has withstood adversity all season.

Green Bay’s offensive line lost two of its original five starters to season-ending knee injuries.

They were missing All-Pro center Corey Linsley for three games last month. Now they’re continuing their Super Bowl chase without Bakhtiari.

Yet the line hasn’t missed a beat while helping make the Packers the NFL’s highest-scoring team.

This line faces one of its toughest tests Sunday when the top-seeded Packers host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC championship game.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested after reportedly driving his car up the stairs of the Wisconsin State Capitol building
File image
U.S. Supreme Court receives bomb threat, not evacuated
Wisconsin will open COVID-19 vaccines to everyone in the state over the age of 65 years old.
Wisconsin opens COVID-19 vaccinations to everyone over 65
FILE - In this Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, file photo, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., wears a...
Ga. Republican files articles of impeachment against Pres. Biden
Courtesy: Derek Townsend
Poynette mother who gave birth while in a coma, fighting COVID-19, out of the ICU

Latest News

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during an NFL football game against the New...
NFC Matchups: Where else to start but Brady and Rodgers?
Health care workers are surprised with a Super Bowl trip
Packers surprise health care heroes with Super Bowl tickets
Green Bay Packers' Adrian Amos celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass during the...
Packers NFC Championship preview airs Friday night
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34), center, drives to the basket against...
James, Lakers open long trip by beating Bucks 113-106