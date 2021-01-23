Advertisement

Sheriff: Three adults found dead in Racine County home

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 8:41 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
RACINE, Wis. (AP) — Authorities in Racine County say three adults were found dead  in the Village of Rochester, after authorities were called to a home to check on a family’s welfare.

Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said a 30-year-old man lived at the home with his parents.

While deputies were looking for the family members, they heard a gunshot, and deputies immediately took a “tactical position” and set up a perimeter.

After some time with no contact with anyone inside, authorities discovered a deceased man and woman in the garage.

Schmaling said they were completely concealed and appear to have been dead for some time.

Another man was found dead in the basement, and had recently shot himself. Schmaling says authorities believe that man is responsible for the other deaths.

