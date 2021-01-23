Shots fired investigation in Town of Blooming Grove

TOWN OF BLOOMING GROVE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is investigating reports of shots fired in the parking lot of the Magnuson Grand Hotel.

Deputies responded around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday morning to Millpond Road in the Town of Blooming Grove.

Authorities say there were reports of a large gathering of people and many cars were seen leaving the area as officers arrived on scene.

Preliminary investigation indicates this was a targeted incident and involved at least two shooters. Officers discovered numerous shell casings in the parking lot.

This is an ongoing investigation, and no suspects are currently in custody. At this time, there have been no reports of anyone having been injured.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate this incident. Anyone with potential information is encourages to contact the Dane County Communications Center non-emergency line at (608) 255-2345, or the Dane County Sheriff’s Office Tips Line at (608) 284-6900.

