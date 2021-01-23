Advertisement

SKI REPORT - Fresh powder on the slopes Sunday

The next round of accumulating snow will come Saturday night into Sunday morning.
By James Parish
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 8:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Heads up, skiers and snowboarders! Sunday is looking like the better this weekend to hit the slopes.

Saturday is going to be a cold day, even for the end of January. After waking up to temperatures near 0 degrees, high temperatures will only be in the lower to mid 20s. If you going skiing or snowboarding on Saturday, make sure to wear an extra layer or two. Clouds will be on the increase throughout the day. However, our snow chances won’t increase until after 5 p.m. Saturday evening.

Ski Resort Forecast
Ski Resort Forecast(WMTV NBC15)

The snow will become more widespread Saturday night and continue through first thing Sunday morning. Widespread snowfall totals of 2-4″ of snow are expected across the area. The snow will likely be more fluffy and light rather than heavy and wet, which is what has fallen so far this winter. Sunday will also be the warmer half of the weekend. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees.

Snowfall Forecast - Saturday Night
Snowfall Forecast - Saturday Night(WMTV NBC15)

SKI REPORT SATURDAY, JANUARY 23

Ski Report - January 23, 2020
Ski Report - January 23, 2020(WMTV NBC15)

