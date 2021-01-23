Snow Moves in Tonight; Wide Swath of 1-3” Totals Expected

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Madison and much of south-central Wisconsin 6 p.m. Saturday - 9 a.m. Sunday. Light snowfall begins this evening and picks up overnight. Travel could become tricky overnight and early Sunday morning. Snow exits south-central Wisconsin from West to East by mid-Sunday morning.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for much of southern Wisconsin thru 9 a.m. Sunday. (WMTV NBC15)

Clouds began to roll in Saturday afternoon following a morning of sunshine. Temperatures moderated a bit - climbing into the teens and lower 20′s. Snow will drift into Wisconsin throughout the evening. Although snow begins in the evening, this does not necessarily mean it will make it to the ground. The atmosphere is rather dry. Even though ice crystals are forming in the clouds, that snow may not reach the ground initially. Snow will become more widespread and persistent as the atmosphere saturates.

Totals will be lower farther SE of Madison - some places may only see a trace to 1″ of snowfall tonight. Areas farther West along the state line may see a bit more as upper-level energy slides SW to NE. Most of the NBC 15 viewing area will pick up 1-3″ of snow overnight. Areas farther NW into central and western Wisconsin could see amounts upwards of 3-5″. Some isolated 6″ totals cannot be completely ruled out - although these would be few & far between.

Much of south-central Wisconsin could pick up 1-3" of snowfall. Higher totals fall NW of Madison. (WMTV NBC15)

Snow comes to an end by mid-Sunday morning. Temperatures will climb into the lower 30′s under a mostly cloudy sky. Lows dive into the teens Monday morning as clouds remain in place. Highs will only make it into the upper 20′s.

Another round of snow appears likely late Monday into Tuesday. However, this will be confined to the southern half of the NBC 15 viewing area. A developing low-pressure center over the south-central Plains will move NE across the Midwest & Great Lakes. Models show a significant snowfall for much of northern Illinois/Indiana - and perhaps along the state line in southern Wisconsin. There is still for the track of this system to change. 2″ totals for Madison & points south appear likely. Totals could be higher near Janesville/Beloit if heavy snow showers are able to lift to Wisconsin. We’ll keep an eye on this system in the coming days.

Temperatures moderate for the remainder of the week. Another snowfall opportunity passes by on Wednesday. Some sunshine may break out later in the week as high-pressure takes over. Highs heading into next weekend top out in the lower 30′s.

