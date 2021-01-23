Advertisement

UW students no longer required to make appointment for COVID-19 test

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 8:58 PM CST
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - University of Wisconsin- Madison has decided to convert their COVID-19 testing sites to drop-in testing only, following feedback from students, employees and the COVID-19 test site staff.

In an email sent out to all students, the chancellor’s office explained that students will no longer need to make an appointment to get their COVID-19 test. The change will go into effect this Sunday.

UW Madison noted that people will now use the Safer Badgers app on the day they want to go get tested to figure out which testing sites have the shortest wait time.

The wait times are indicated under different colors, with green being less than 15 minutes, yellow being between 15-30 minutes and red meaning longer than 30 minutes. A grey symbol means the site is not open.

Nasal swab test sites are currently only open to students who live in residence halls and people with medical accommodations, the office added.

The university also reminded the campus community that enforcement of building access restrictions based on the Badger Badge will not start until Feb. 1.

