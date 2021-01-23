Wisconsin Beef Council: Simple Stir-Fry and Stroganoff

Easy Beef Weeknight Recipes (Wisconsin Beef Council)

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After a busy holiday season, you might find yourself craving some easy, economical recipes to get your family through the week. These Beef Checkoff recipes feature not many ingredients and not many dirty dishes for any easy weeknight meal.

Angie Horkan from the Wisconsin Beef Council shared a cooking demonstration on The Weekend Morning Show.

Beef Stir-Fry (Wisconsin Beef Council)

INGREDIENTS

1 pound beef Top Round or Top Sirloin Steak Boneless, cut 3/4 inch thick or Flank Steak

3/4 cup prepared stir-fry sauce

1 package (16 ounces) frozen Asian vegetable blend (such as broccoli, carrots and sugar snap peas)

1/4 cup water

2 teaspoons vegetable oil

3 cloves garlic, minced

2 teaspoons sesame seeds (optional)

DIRECTIONS

Cut beef steak lengthwise in half, then crosswise into 1/8-inch thick strips. Place beef and 1/4 cup stir-fry sauce in food-safe plastic bag; turn beef to coat. Close bag securely and marinate in refrigerator 30 minutes to 2 hours. Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot; add vegetables and water. Cover and cook 7 to 8 minutes or until crisp-tender, stirring occasionally. Remove vegetables; keep warm. Remove beef from marinade; discard marinade. Heat 1 teaspoon oil in same skillet over medium-high heat until hot. Add 1/2 of beef and garlic; stir-fry 1 to 2 minutes or until outside surface of beef is no longer pink. (Do not overcook.) Remove from skillet. Repeat with remaining oil, beef and garlic. Return vegetables and beef to skillet. Stir in remaining 1/2 cup stir-fry sauce; cook and stir 1 to 2 minutes or until heated through. Garnish with sesame seeds, if desired.



Beef Stroganoff Wisconsin Beef Council (Wisconsin Beef Council)

INGREDIENTS

1 pound beef Sirloin Tip Steaks, cut 1/8 to 1/4 inch thick

1 teaspoon minced garlic

4 teaspoons vegetable oil

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1/2 pound mushrooms, sliced (1/2-inch)

1 package (3/4 ounce) brown gravy mix

4 cups cooked wide egg noodles

1/4 cup dairy sour cream

DIRECTIONS

Stack beef Sirloin Tip Steaks; cut lengthwise in half, then crosswise into 1-inch wide strips. Toss with garlic. Heat 2 teaspoons oil in large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat until hot. Add 1/2 of beef; stir-fry 1 minute or until outside surface of beef is no longer pink. (Do not overcook.) Remove. Repeat with remaining beef. Season with salt and pepper. Heat remaining 2 teaspoons oil in same skillet over medium-high heat until hot. Add mushrooms; cook and stir 2 minutes or until tender. Remove from heat. Add gravy mix and 1 cup cold water; blend well. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer 1 minute or until sauce is thickened, stirring frequently. Stir in beef; heat through. Serve over noodles. Pass sour cream.



