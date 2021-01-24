Advertisement

2 dead in Fort Atkinson house fire

The City of Fort Atkinson Fire Department responds to a fire on the 400 block of Milo Street early Saturday morning.(City of Fort Atkinson Fire Department)
By Reagan Zimmerman
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 8:01 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
FORT ATKINSON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two people died in a house fire in Fort Atkinson early Saturday morning.

The Fort Atkinson Fire Department responded to the 400 block of Milo Street at 3:23 a.m. after reports of a structure fire, according to a Facebook post.

They arrived on scene less than four minutes later and found a two story home with heavy fire throughout.

Officials said two people were trapped and died in the fire.

According to a GoFundMe set up by a family friend, the two people who died were young boys.

The incident is under further investigation by the Wisconsin State Fire Marshals Office.

