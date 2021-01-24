Advertisement

Clinton High School coach arrested after allegations of touching student

(Alex_Schmidt | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 12:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
VILLAGE OF CLINTON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Clinton Police Department made an arrest Sunday in an investigation of a sexual assault complaint involving a female high school student.

According to police, officials began investigating the complaint on Dec. 27, 2020 at 6:10 p.m. The complaint stemmed from an incident that occurred at Clinton High School earlier in the evening.

The victim, a female student from Clinton High School, reported that during a school sporting event practice the coach touched her inappropriately, police say.

According to police the coach, 36-year-old Tyler William Clark from Beloit, was a part-time school employee hired solely as a coach.

During the investigation, police discovered that a second student from the high school was battered by Clark during the same practice.

The investigation was concluded on Sunday with Clark’s arrest. He remains lodged at the Rock Co. Jail on charges for physical abuse of a child (class H felony) and disorderly conduct (class B misdemeanor) 2 counts, according to police.

