DHS: Six dead due to COVID-19, 67 more hospitalized

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The latest data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services shows 67 more people were hospitalized due to COVID-19 Sunday, bringing the total number of patients hospitalized to 23,692, or 4.4 percent of all patients.

An additional six deaths were also recorded Sunday. In total, 5,691 people have died from the virus in Wisconsin.

Testing is up by 6,331 since Saturday. Of those tested, 1,119 were positive for the virus while 5,212 were negative.

DHS reports the average number of cases confirmed in the last week was 1,569.

Hospitals across the state are at 81 percent capacity, with 23 percent of patients in the ICU.

The DHS’s case activity tracker shows the state is at a “very high” level of case activity. Buffalo county is the only county currently seeing a “critically high” case activity level.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.