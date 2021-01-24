Advertisement

DHS: Six dead due to COVID-19, 67 more hospitalized

(Source: CDC)
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The latest data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services shows 67 more people were hospitalized due to COVID-19 Sunday, bringing the total number of patients hospitalized to 23,692, or 4.4 percent of all patients.

An additional six deaths were also recorded Sunday. In total, 5,691 people have died from the virus in Wisconsin.

Testing is up by 6,331 since Saturday. Of those tested, 1,119 were positive for the virus while 5,212 were negative.

DHS reports the average number of cases confirmed in the last week was 1,569.

Hospitals across the state are at 81 percent capacity, with 23 percent of patients in the ICU.

The DHS’s case activity tracker shows the state is at a “very high” level of case activity. Buffalo county is the only county currently seeing a “critically high” case activity level.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested after reportedly driving his car up the stairs of the Wisconsin State Capitol building
File image
U.S. Supreme Court receives bomb threat, not evacuated
Wisconsin will open COVID-19 vaccines to everyone in the state over the age of 65 years old.
Wisconsin opens COVID-19 vaccinations to everyone over 65
FILE - In this Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, file photo, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., wears a...
Ga. Republican files articles of impeachment against Pres. Biden
Voit Farm
East Madison ‘Voit Farm’ officially for sale, community-led group wants to buy it

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020 file photo, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute...
Fauci says vaccine goal would cover 67 million
FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2021 file photo, registered nurse Merri Lynn Anderson puts on her...
2 in 5 Americans live where COVID-19 strains hospital ICUs
FILE - In this Dec. 21, 2020 file photo, registered nurse Lydia Mauney works in a COVID-19 unit...
US passes 25 million confirmed cases of COVID-19
FILE - In this March 21, 2020 file photo, New Zealand Director-General of Health Dr. Ashley...
New Zealand reports 1st community case of coronavirus in months