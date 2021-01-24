Hank Aaron fan reflects on meeting his idol

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Tom Brandt of Watertown told a heartwarming story while reflecting on meeting his childhood idol, Hank Aaron, after he passed Friday.

Brandt met Aaron when he watched him play with the Atlanta Braves at Milwaukee County Stadium in 1972. He was 17 years old.

During batting practice, Aaron signed Brandt’s Atlanta Braves helmet and the newspaper shot a photo of them. He asked to shake hands with Aaron but was unable to due to contract restrictions.

Watertown man reflects on meeting Hank Aaron.

Forty years later, Brandt got to relive this childhood memory when he attended a signing in Waukesha.

Brandt brought the newspaper photo with him and the two bonded over the picture, and finally, Brandt got a handshake from his idol.

